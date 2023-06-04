Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight with Union Minister, 2 BJP MLAs makes emergency landing at Guwahati Airport

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo airline on Sunday morning made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

According to a report, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla were also on board flight 6E2652 when it made an emergency landing.

"I was on the flight along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla. Today I have a schedule of three meetings in Duliajan, Tingkhong and Tinsukia. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before landing at Dibrugarh airport and back at Guwahati airport and making an emergency landing. We are all safe. The authorities told us that, that flight will not run again," Teli told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, airport officials confirmed about the emergency landing but didn’t specify the reasons.

This comes a few weeks after an IndiGo airlines flight heading to Varanasi from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana.

Official cited a "technical problem" for the diversion of the flight which had over 137 passengers on board. As per DGCA, all 137 passengers on board were safe.

