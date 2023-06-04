Odisha train accident latest updates: PIL seeks implementation of Kavach protection system, 288 people killed, and and more  

The horrific Odisha train tragedy on Friday involving three trains raised serious questions about the railway safety mechanism in India. A petition in the Supreme Court has sought the implementation of the automatic train safety system Kavach to prevent such incidents in the future.

It said the Kavach system has still not been enforced and sought specific directions to the Centre regarding the same. The petition further sought setting up an Expert Commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge consisting of technical members to analyse and review the current safety modifications for strengthening the railway safety mechanism.

Moreover, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with senior AIIMS Bhubhaneswar doctors and officials. Mandaviya discussed procedures regarding embalming of dead bodies and handing them over to the bereaved families.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishal Tiwari, noted there should be thorough investigation of armor and other safety standards. It also said that the guidelines should be made to ensure rail safety and the commission should submit its report in two months. As per initial reports, the massive train collision in Balasore took place due to a signaling error, India Today reported. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that the cause of the accident was a change in electronic interlocking. He added the Kavach automatic train protection system had no role to play in the accident. Electronic interlocking is an important part of Railways signaling, using which functions in a rail yard are controlled to ensure safe passage of the train through the controlled area. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached the accident site in Balasore and took stock of the situation. Pradhan said restoration work is underway and Indian Railways is running free trains and logistics facilities are also being provided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dialed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier in the day and took stock of the situation on ground, news agency ANI reported citing Railway Ministry sources. All 21 coaches which capsized due to the Coromandel Express train accident have been grounded. The Balasore train accident took place when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed and collided with a goods train on the adjacent track. Due to the collision with the goods train, the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express veered off the third track and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the derailed coaches.

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)

