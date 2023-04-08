Drunk passenger on IndiGo flight arrested for attempting to open emergency exit door mid-air

A 40-year-old passenger named Prateek was arrested for reportedly trying to open the emergency door flap on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru mid-air. In a formal statement, the airline claimed that the passenger was intoxicated.

As per the company’s release, the incident took place on Friday at 7:56 am aboard flight number 6E 308.

According to the usual practice followed by the crew members, before the flight generally takes off, they lay down regulations for a safe journey which also include clear instructions about the use of the emergency exit.

IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state."

"On noticing this violence, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airline added.

After the flight landed in Bengaluru, the drunk passenger was handed over to CISF officials, and further investigation was initiated. As a result, an FIR was registered against the passenger at the airport police station.

This incident is not new when it comes to hampering with the exit gate; earlier also, there was an incident when a passenger on an IndiGo flight headed to Mumbai attempted to open the emergency exit cover as the plane was in mid-air and preparing to land. An FIR was filed against the 40-year-old for improper tampering with the emergency escape.