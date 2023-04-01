Drunk Swedish man molests air hostess on an IndiGo flight, assaults co-passenger; arrested

A 24-year-old cabin crew member was allegedly molested by a 62-year-old drunk Sweden national on an Indigo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai. The passenger was identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg and was arrested by the Mumbai police. He reportedly also assaulted a fellow passenger and caused disturbance on the flight.

Westberg misbehaved with the air hostess while she was serving the food. The incident took place on a 6E-1052 Indigo Flight.

According to the statement given to the Mumbai police, when the air hostess came over to receive the payment for the dish the passenger ordered, he inappropriately grabbed her hand. When the air hostess protested, he reportedly stood up and molested her.

The accused, who had to return to his seat when the air hostess screamed, got up again and allegedly assaulted other passengers and crew members on the flight.

Afterwards, the cabin crew reported the event to the captain, and the passenger was arrested when he arrived at the Mumbai airport. According to reports, he appeared before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday and was given bail in exchange for a Rs 20,000 surety.

This was the fifth incident of molestation on board reported between 2017 and 2023 and the eighth rowdy flyer arrest in India in the previous three months.

Previously, during a Guwahati to Delhi IndiGo flight last week, a drunk passenger defecated near the lavatory and threw up in the aisle. Social media users were outraged by the terrible incident after seeing a photo of a cabin crew worker cleaning up the filth.