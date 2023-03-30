Eww! Drunk passenger vomits, defecates in Guwahati-Delhi IndiGo flight

Amid reports of mid-air brawls and unruly behaviour of airline passengers, this one must be the most unbelievable one yet. A drunk passenger vomited on the aisle of the IndiGo 6E 762 flight and defecated all around the toilet, according to a tweet by senior Gauhati High Court counsel Bhaskar Dev Konwar.

Konwar also shared a picture of a female cabin crew member who cleaned up the mess. Konwar tweeted, “IndiGo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated around the toilet. Leading lady Shweta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power (sic).”

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

Soon after this tweet went viral, Twitter users said that glorifying this as “girl power” is beyond anyone’s comprehension. A user wrote, “The flight crew seem like victims here. This is a disgusting part of their job. Glorifying this as “girl power” is beyond my comprehension. This is similar to calling manual scavengers as the heroes of our society, instead of acknowledging that they are victims of corruption.”

The flight crew seem like victims here. This is a disgusting part of their job. Glorifying this as "girl power" is beyond my comprehension. This is similar to calling manual scavengers as the heroes of our society, instead of acknowledging that they are victims of corruption. — Ishan Chattopadhyaya (@ichattopadhyaya) March 29, 2023

Another user on Twitter said that drunk people should not be allowed onboard. The user wrote, “Right. Drunk people shouldn’t be allowed onboard. Even long route buses don’t let such people sir in.. don’t know why flights are not having such rules.”

Right.

Drunk people shouldn't be allowed to onboard. Even long route buses don't let such people sit in .. don't know why flights are not having such rules — Brown eye (@VikashS53573221) March 30, 2023

Another user said passengers will have to take a breath analyser test if such incidents keep becoming a regular affair. He tweeted, “A big salute to the cabin crew. But if such incidents keep repeating passengers will have to take a breath analyser test before they board a flight.”

A big salute to the cabin crew. But if such incidents keep repeating passengers will have to take a breath analyser test before they board a flight — Puneet Mathur (@puneetmathur) March 30, 2023

A user tagged the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and said wet vacuum cleaners should be kept as a precaution. The user wrote, “Although this time, it was a drunk passenger, next time it could be an infant or toddler, on an old well patient… Sorry, but wet vacuum cleaners should be kept available, as a precaution, across all aircrafts.”

@IndiGo6E

Although this time it was a drunk passenger, next time it could be an infant or a toddler, or an old unwell patient...



Sorry, but wet vacuum cleaners should be kept available, as a precaution, across all aircrafts.@DGCAIndia — X Æ KA-03 (@IsAllReallyWell) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, IndiGo’s shares traded 0.24 per cent at 1,829.45 apiece at the BSE on Wednesday.

