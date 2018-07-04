Emirates removes 'Hindu meal' from its in-flight menu

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has removed the Hindu meal option from its in-flight menu. The airlines said that this move was made keeping in mind the usual review of its on-board products and services. "As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," a statement by Emirates said, as mentioned in agency reports.

Does that mean that there will be lack of options for the airlines' Hindu customers?

"Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates' diverse customer base. Emirates will continue to provide meal options catering to a number of health and dietary requirements," said the statement.

Emirates' Hindu customers can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. For the vegetarian customers there are options like Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal, Kosher Meal and Non-beef Non-Vegetarian Meal.

Additionally, there are options like Low Salt Meal, Diabetic Meal, Non-Lactose Meal, Bland Meal, Gluten Free Meal, Low Cholesterol/Low Fat Meal, Fruit Platter, Vegan Meal and even Raw Vegetable Meal. Parents can order Baby and Child Meals as well.

The Hindu Meal is a popular option that many airlines offer their passengers. Airlines like Singapore Airlines and Air India offer such 'religious meals' to their patrons.