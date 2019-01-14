Flying from Mumbai airport? You don't need stamp on your boarding pass anymore

The Mumbai Airport, one of the country's busiest aiport, has introduced Digi-Yatra, a government initiative that promotes paperless and hassle-free air travel, which eliminates 'boarding pass stamping' for all domestic airlines operating out of Terminal 2, according to an official statement.

The Digi-Yatra is an industry-led initiative co-ordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India's vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.

GVK Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the company that administers Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is now equipped with the latest technology that will scan boarding pass barcode to allow air passengers enter airport.

MIAL is a Public Private Partnership joint venture between a GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India.

"This makes it the first ever airport in the country to introduce Digi Yatra proposed by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the watch dog of Aviation Security in India," MIAL said in a statement on Monday.

Passengers travelling within the country from Terminal 2 can now authenticate their boarding pass at pre-embarkation security check point by scanning the boarding pass barcode or QR code on the mobile phones at the E-gates Reader, using the Live Passenger Dataset.

This authentication of boarding pass will eliminate the responsibility of CISF physical checking personnel to stamp the boarding pass, thus save their time, bringing a harmonious experience to passengers and improving the overall throughput of security check procedure.

This pilot feature introduced by CSMIA aims at reducing time involved in completing the many pre-flight boarding checks. It is a forward-looking service that is technology-driven and offers seamless digital experience to passengers. The self-service facility at the airport has drastically reduced the waiting time and queues at various touch points.

The Mumbai airport also has equipped terminals with various self-service check-in facilities and pioneered facilities like check-in kiosks, generating boarding pass and baggage tags through CUSS, and use of self-baggage drop facility for a faster check-in experience, it added.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar