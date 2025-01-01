Fog disruptions: Aviation ministry issues new guidelines to minimise passenger discomfort from flight delays

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has implemented a series of measures, in consultation with airlines and airport authorities, to minimise passenger inconvenience during fog-related disruptions.

Airlines have been directed to proactively inform passengers about potential delays or cancellations caused by reduced runway visibility, aiming to reduce inconvenience. They are also instructed to cancel flights if delays exceed 90 minutes.

Related Articles

A new circular has been put in place to ensure that passengers can easily re-enter in the event of flight cancellations, and it is designed to prevent passengers from being stuck on delayed aircraft for over 90 minutes.

The MoCA has also involved Online Ticketing Agents (OTAs) in the process, urging clearer and more effective communication with passengers.

All airline control centers will now be required to coordinate more closely, particularly during fog, and ensure that their staff is aware of the "on-ground realities" at airports, according to the updated guidelines.

Additionally, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to manage Wide Area Traffic efficiently. This will help regulate traffic at airports affected by fog, as well as at the origin and destination airports.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ensured that sufficient CAT II/CAT III-compliant crews and aircraft are available to conduct Low Visibility Operations during the fog period at affected airports. Currently, three runways at Delhi Airport have activated CAT III Instrument Landing System (ILS) capabilities.

The MoCA said that discussions were held with airlines, airport operators, the DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam becomes effective

Meanwhile, the new law that seeks to facilitate designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India as well as facilitate the ease of doing business in the aviation space came into force from January 1, 2025. The new Act -- Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 -- replaces the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month.

Among others, the Act provides for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and connected matters. The legislation will also remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times.