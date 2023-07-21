Go First crisis: DGCA accepts airline’s flight resumption plan with conditions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a notification on Friday, said that it has accepted the proposed resumption plan by Go First. It added that the airline will have to comply with certain conditions.

This comes after the airline’s Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera recently invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders.

DGCA said that it examined the resumption plan by Go First and the same has been accepted by them “subject to the outcomes of the writ petitions/applications” pending before the Delhi High Court and the (National Company Law Tribunal) NCLT.

It said that certain conditions must be met for the flight operations to commence.

Go First will be required to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate at all times. It must ensure the continuation of the airworthiness or fitness of all its aircraft engaged in the operations.

The DGCA stated that none of Go First’s aircraft will be deployed for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. Any change in the company that has any bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the RP must be notified to DGCA.

“RP shall submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc., for the consideration ofDGCA after making requisite arrangements for commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations,” it said.

The regulator underscored that the scheduled flight operations can be commenced only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the DGCA. Once DGCA approves the flight schedule, Go First can commence the sale of tickets.

“The flight operations shall be subject to the proceedings and/or outcomes in the ongoing CIRP at NCLT, Delhi and other writ petitions/applications by the Lessors of aircraft leased to Go First, which are pending in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi and NCLT, Delhi. RP shall submit information as sought by DGCA from time to time,” said the regulator.

The beleaguered airline had on Thursday announced that the Go First flights have been cancelled till July 23 due to operational reasons.

Earlier this month, Go First invited potential buyers or investors to express their interest through a court-appointed administrator, adhering to the procedural requirements mandated by Indian law. Go First filed for bankruptcy protection in May, blaming the grounding of almost half of its fleet of 54 Airbus A320neos to alleged issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. The engine manufacturer responded that the claims made by Go Airlines were unfounded and its misfortunes were of its own making.

