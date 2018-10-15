GoAir offers cheaper flight tickets from 17 cities; prices start at Rs 1,099

If you are planning a trip between November and January this year, GoAir is offering heavy discounts, starting from Rs 1099. As per the GoAir website, the booking period for flights is 15th-16th October 2018. The airline says customers can book flights to as many as 17 places across the country, including Srinagar, Chennai, and Guwahati, at cheaper prices.

"Plot your getaway with lowest fares! Fares starting at Rs 1,099. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight," said the airline. The cheapest flight, originating from Srinagar, will cost Rs 1,099. The travel period for this flight is between November 8 and November 30. If you are travelling from Chennai anytime between November 24 and December 13, a GoAir ticket will cost you just Rs 1,199.

To travel is to live!#FlySmart with our low fares starting 1099*. Offer valid till 16th Oct,2018. Book now: https://t.co/5CcPIrz0PD pic.twitter.com/mPYBx191WC - GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 15, 2018

The fares for other cities are: Ex-Ahmedabad (means flights originating from Ahmedabad) Rs 1,399 (Nov 12 - Dec 15); Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,499 (Nov 13 - Dec 16); Ex-Ranchi Rs 1,499 (Nov 8 - Jan 6); Ex-Pune Rs 1,599 (Nov 10 - Dec 14); Ex-Goa Rs 1,599 (Nov 8 - Dec 15); Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,699 (Nov 14 - Dec 16); Ex-Patna Rs 1,699 (Nov 13 - Jan 1); Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,699 (Nov 19 - Dec 15); Ex-Jaipur Rs 1,699 (Nov 18 - Dec 16); Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,799 (Nov 8 - Dec 14); Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,799 (Nov 8 - Dec 20); Ex-Kolkata Rs 1,999 (Nov 8 - Dec 16); Ex-Delhi Rs 2,199 (Nov 8 - Dec 20); Ex-Lucknow Rs 2,199 (Nov 20 - Jan 1); Ex-Kochi Rs 2,599 (Nov 22 - Jan 6).

Till October, GoAir used to operate only domestic flights despite meeting the eligibility criteria -- it had a fleet of over 20 aircraft -- for flying on international routes. But last Friday, GoAir commenced its international operations, with its first international flight to Phuket, Thailand, from New Delhi. The airline has also launched flights to Male from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

