'I remain CEO of Jet Airways': Sanjiv Kapoor dispels all rumours about going elsewhere

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has on Wednesday put the “rumour-generators can take a break" after several theories started doing rounds after he praised the Delhi airport for getting rid of the bottlenecks that have hampered its operations.

“For the record, dispelling rumours of the day: 1. I am not joining GMR 2. I am not joining Mopa airport 3. I am not joining Air India 4. I am not joining Air India Express 5. I am not re-joining SpiceJet 5. I remain CEO of Jet Airways. Rumour-generators can take a break now,” Kapoor tweeted and was even self-deprecating on his faux pas of two number 5s in the tweet.

“Two 5th points. The mystery deepens! (Just kidding. My numbering skills are not what they used to be!” he wrote.

Two 5th points. The mystery deepens!



(Just kidding. My numbering skills are not what they used to be! 😉) December 14, 2022

Kapoor on Wednesday praised Delhi airport for fixing wait times at peak morning hours as hundreds of passengers at Terminal 3 have been complaining of serpentine queues and delayed security checks.

“Kudos to @DelhiAirport - they seem to have fixed the T3 terminal entry waiting times even at peak hours. Entry time 0-5 minutes at all entrances at all times yesterday and into this morning. No 15-30 min wait times at any time any more,” Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor joined Jet Airways on April 4 this year.

Once India's biggest private airline, Jet ceased flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It was taken to bankruptcy court by creditors owed about Rs 18,000 crore.

A restructuring plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June and Jet was set to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.

However, disagreements between the new owners, a consortium including London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jala, and its lenders risks derailing Jet's recovery.



Also read: Jet Airways: Is the revival of the airline possible at all now?

Also read: Amid chaos at Delhi airport, Jet Airways CEO shares travel experience using Digi Yatra at Delhi T3