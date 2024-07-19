IndiGo cancels nearly 200 flights across India, major cancellations from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai

Indian airlines IndiGo has cancelled around 200 flights all across India, reporting the global system as the major reason behind this.

In a post on X, the airlines wrote, "Flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control. The option to rebook/claim a refund is temporarily unavailable. To check the cancelled flights, visit https://bit.ly/4d5dUcZ. We truly appreciate your patience & support."

As per the information released by IndiGo on its website, around 192 flights, majorly from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, have been cancelled.

Major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Vistara, are experiencing significant disruptions due to an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform that powers many of their critical systems. Passengers are facing increased wait times, slower check-ins, and longer queues at airports and contact centres.

In a travel advisory posted online, IndiGo had acknowledged the disruption, stating: “Our systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues.”

This situation echoes the recent chaos experienced by several US airlines due to a similar Microsoft Azure outage. Frontier Airlines, Allegiant, and Sun Country were among the carriers severely impacted, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

The repeated failures of Microsoft Azure, a platform relied upon by numerous airlines globally, highlight the vulnerability of critical aviation infrastructure to cloud service disruptions. As airlines increasingly depend on cloud computing for essential operations, the potential for widespread travel disruptions due to such outages remains a serious concern.

IndiGo concluded its travel advisory by requesting patience from its customers: “We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”