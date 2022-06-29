IndiGo announces new flights between Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar routes

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Wednesday introduced additional flights between Delhi-Leh, Delhi- Srinagar, and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes which will be functional from July 1 and July 15 2022, respectively.

As per the company’s statement, the Delhi-Leh flight will operate daily at 4:20 am from July 1 and at 4:30 am from August 1. To cater to the high demand, IndiGo will add two additional daily flights for Srinagar from July 1 till August 11, departing from Delhi at 05:20 and 21:30 and from Srinagar at 07:20 and 23:15, the airline added.

Commenting on the additional flights for Srinagar, the company said, “Strengthening access to Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir would provide tourists with increased on-time access to landmark destinations like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Aru Valley, Dal Lake, Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden and Betaab Valley.”

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “Delhi – Leh is one of the most popular routes and we have been witnessing high demand on this route, with this new addition, we will have 3 daily flights from Delhi. We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week. These new frequencies will not only promote tourism, trade, and commerce in the states but also make travel affordable to these destinations through additional capacity.”

“We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network, onboard our lean clean flying machines,” he added.

To avail the new facilities, customers can visit the official website of the airline:

https://www.goindigo.in.

On Wednesday, shares of IndiGo traded 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 1,618.10 apiece on BSE during late-trade hours.