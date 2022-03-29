IndiGo appoints Gaurav Negi as CFO replacing Jiten Chopra

InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo airline, on Tuesday appointed Gaurav Negi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of Jiten Chopra who has put in his resignation, a statement said. Prior to joining IndiGo, Negi spent 22 years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their Global Leadership programmes in finance and executive management, said the InterGlobe Aviation's statement that was posted on BSE.

"In his last role with GE, Mr. Negi was the CFO for on shore wind (segment of GE Renewable Energy headquartered in Paris, France), APAC and Non-Executive Director, GE Transmission & Distribution (GE T&D) India," it added.

With around 53 per cent domestic passenger market share, IndiGo is India's largest airline.

Negi had joined IndiGo as Senior Vice President and Head -- Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) on December 1 last year.

Also Read: Recruiters anticipate higher increments for jobseekers in 2022: Naukri.com

Also Read: PE/VC investors rake in record $41.3 bn via exits in 2021