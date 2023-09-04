IndiGo board approves placing of order of 10 additional Airbus A320 NEO aircraft

IndiGo Airlines' board of directors on Monday approved placing the order for 10 additional A320 NEO family aircraft from the French aircraft maker Airbus. These 10 aircraft are a part of the original 300 aircraft deal signed by IndiGo, according to a company filing.

In 2019, IndiGo had placed an order for 430 aircraft with the French aircraft maker. IndiGo placed a record-order for over 300 Airbus A320 NEO family aircraft in 2019 worth around $33 billion at notional catalogue prices at the time. The deliveries of A320 NEOs are delayed largely on account of issues with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

The development comes around two months after the no-frills airline in June placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. The order was touted to not only be IndiGo's largest order but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. This time around, IndiGo’s order book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft.

The order was placed to meet objectives such as lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. Upon receiving these planes, the fleet will help the airline in realising its sustainability goals. With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1.000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade.

Commenting on this order, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said: “It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India”.

Shares of IndiGo’s parent company Interglobe Aviation were up 0.83 per cent to trade at 2,458.75 apiece at the BSE. Interglobe Aviation’s shares were up 0.76 per cent to trade at 2.457.50 apiece at the NSE.

