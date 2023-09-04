Harish Salve ties the knot for third time; Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi attend ex-Solicitor General's big day

Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve tied the knot for the third time. The top lawyer married Trina in London. The grand wedding ceremony took place on Sunday in London. Attendees included Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, the fugitive founder of Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi, and supermodel Ujjawala Raut, according to an India Today report.

Previously, the 68-year-old was married twice. Meenakshi Salve and Caroline Brossard were Salve’s earlier wives. Salve and his first wife Meenakshi divorced after 38 years of marriage in June 2020. They have two daughters—Sakshi and Saaniya. Following this, Salve married Caroline Brossard later in 2020.

Former Solicitor general of India, #HarishSalve got married for the 3rd time. Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi amongst others attended the ceremony.



Hopefully he is lucky the third time. pic.twitter.com/RVSPXyTujC — Kumar Mihir Mishra (@Mihirlawyer) September 4, 2023

At present, Harish Salve is working with the legal team of the Government of India in the ongoing Supreme Court hearing on Article 370. Besides this, he is also known for his involvement in high profile cases and representing corporations like the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. Salve, who practices in the Supreme Court, appeared for Mukesh Ambani in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute against Reliance Natural Resources Limited, owned by the latter's brother Anil Ambani.

He has appeared for corporations like several Tata Group companies and ITC Limited. Salve has represented Vodafone in its $2.5 billion tax dispute with the Government of India. Not only this, he also appeared for the Gujarat Riots victim Bilkis Bano at the behest of the National Human Rights Commission in 2003. He was the defence counsel in the much talked about Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case. He also handled Salman Khan’s hit-and-run case and ultimately secured acquittal for the actor following the Bombay High Court’s decision in December 2015.

Salve also came into the limelight in May 2017 for representing Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A Pakistani military court had sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of spying. Due to Salve’s convincing arguments, the ICJ ordered a provisional stay on Jadhav’s conviction till a final verdict is declared. Harish Salve had charged only Re 1 to fight this case, according to former External Affairs Minister Late Sushma Swaraj. In 2018, Salve represented the Union government in the Supreme Court during the Cauvery water dispute.

Harish Salve pursued his LL.B. from the Nagpur University and was appointed as senior advocate at the Delhi High Court in 1992 before being appointed as the Solicitor General of India in 1999. The legal maven, who served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999-2002, was appointed as the Queen’s Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January. Salve was called to Blackstone Chambers and appointed to the English Bar in 2013.

