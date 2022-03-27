IndiGo commences flights from Pantnagar to Delhi, Dehradun

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, on Sunday commenced flight operations from Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The budget carrier will run direct flights to Dehradun and Delhi from Pantnagar.

Both Dehradun-Pantnagar and Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said.

"These new flights will provide greater connectivity for the region with the state capital as well as the rest of the country. Pantnagar is IndiGo's second destination in the state of Uttarakhand," IndiGo said in a release.

The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills, the airline said.

"Connectivity to Pantnagar will significantly improve the time taken in reaching popular tourist attractions like Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Almora, Kausani, Binsar, Ramgarh, Munsiyari, Abott Mount, Chaukari, Lohaghat, Berinag, and Jeolikot," it said.

Besides, it will also provide direct access to a host of industrial installations that are based in and around Pantnagar.

"The town is not only an important centre for education, but an important gateway for both tourism and commerce. By connecting the region with both the state and national capital, we are creating more opportunities for economic growth and providing faster connectivity," IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

Also Read: IndiGo resumes regular international flights from today; check details

Also Read: PVR, INOX to merge operations; Ajay Bijli to be MD of new entity

