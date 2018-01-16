IndiGo says 14 passengers didn't show up at the boarding gate for Goa-Hyderabad flight

In yet another bizarre incident involving IndiGo Airlines, 14 passengers flying from Goa to Hyderabad were left at the airport. According to a report in TOI, passengers claimed that the airline did not make any announcement regarding the change in departure time.

However, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline made several announcements calling the passengers to report at the gate, the report said. The passengers who were left behind had their boarding passes with them.

Flight 6E 259 was supposed to depart at 10.50 pm on Monday, but the passengers alleged that the aircraft left 25 minutes before the scheduled time.

The flight's scheduled time of arrival in Hyderabad was 12.05am, but it landed at 11.40pm, the report said.

"The boarding gate closed at 10:25 pm and they reached the gate at 10:33 pm. IndiGo staff looked for them at the airport while making frantic announcements over hand-held loudspeaker," the report said quoting an airline spokesperson.

"Despite no fault on our part, we shifted them to the next morning flight free of charge," it added.

The budget carrier reportedly called them on the phone number provided by the passengers but it turned out to be that of their travel agent.

The incident at Goa airport has raised the question whether 'passenger baggage reconciliation' was carried out by the airline as the check-in baggage of the passengers who were left behind was not offloaded from the aircraft.

According to IATA, the procedure known as 'baggage reconciliation' attempts to ensure that the only baggage loaded onto an aircraft is that belonging to passengers of that flight who have actually boarded the aircraft.

This story has been updated.