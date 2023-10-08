Israel: Over 300 dead, 1,600 injured in terror attack by Hamas; India issues safety advisory to citizens

Israel terror attacks latest: More than 300 people have lost their lives whereas over 1,600 have been injured in unprecedented terror attacks against Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The terror attacks by Hamas began on Saturday morning when the militant group fired around 5,000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza strip, which forced Tel Aviv to sound alerts. Several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon have been adversely impacted.

The attack was launched following months of violence in the Israel-occupied West Bank, with stepped-up Israeli raids. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) launched a retaliatory military action Operation Iron Swords, which has claimed more than 230 lives in Gaza and the West Bank so far. At least 1,700 people have been wounded in the retaliatory military operation launched by Israel. The bombardment of Gaza by Israel continued into Sunday morning. Moreover, Israel energy minister said that he has ordered the Israeli electricity company to halt power supply to the Gaza strip on Saturday.

Here are the top updates regarding Israel terror attack:

1. India issued a travel advisory for its nationals in Israel after Hamas launched terrorist attacks on Israel. New Delhi urged Indian citizens in Israel to stay vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities in a statement.

2. New Delhi also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. It also advised them to be in contact with the Israeli Home Front Command and go through their preparedness brochure.

3. Indian citizens can also leave a message at cons1.telaviva@mea.gov.in while adding that the Embassy personnel will be there for help. Air India has also cancelled its flights to Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas to ensure safety of guests and crew.

4. Given the worsening situation in Israel, US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued a special bulletin to pilots and airlines operating near Tel Aviv. The FAA urged pilots and airlines to exercise “extreme caution” in the Israeli airspace.

5. On Saturday, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country is at war not an operation. He added that orders have been issued to cleanse settlements of terrorists who infiltrated the country and ordered a large-scale mobilization of reserves.

Israeli Air Force is speaking the language terrorists understand. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/mYVzLaucoJ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

6. PM Narendra Modi said that he was deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel while adding that India stands in solidarity with Israel in this challenging time.

7. “As the barbarity of today’s atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel. This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved. We have expressed our full solidarity to Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to coordinate support,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

8. US President Joe Biden approved an emergency military aid package worth $8 billion. Biden also talked to Netanyahu and affirmed his full support to Israel’s “right to self-defence”. Netanyahu thanked Biden for “unreserved support” and stressed the need for a “prolonged campaign” against Hamas.

9. Accusing Israel of escalating the situation, Hamas said its offensive through land, air or sea was in response to “Israeli authorities” against Palestinians over decades and “desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque”.

10. Hamas’ military wing has claimed that it has captured “several times greater” than dozens of Israelis. They said that the military group has enough captives to make Tel Aviv free all Palestinian prisoners. Various civilians as well as Israeli Defence Force (IDF) soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought into Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

🛑 STOP EVERYTHING. WATCH THIS PLEASE.



Israeli family is held hostage by Hamas terrorists who took control of their house inside Israel. Just look at their faces. This is a crime against humanity.



I demand world leaders to take action. #Israel #IsraelUnderAttack… pic.twitter.com/vKuN1vcqD0 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 8, 2023

