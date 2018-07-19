It's raining offers, discounts on Vistara, AirAsia, Jet Airways

If you are planning to head away from the bustle of the city to enjoy the monsoon in your favourite destination, you are in luck. A host of airlines are rolling out discounts and offers as part of monsoon sale. Moreover, boosted by government's UDAN scheme, airlines including AirAsia and IndiGo have also introduced new routes and are offering introductory prices for the same.

IndiGo has announced new non-stop flights between Surat and Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad from August 16. The starting price for flight on these routes is Rs 1,999.

All in all, now seems like a great time to book your tickets. Here's what the airlines are offering:

Vistara - The airlines' monsoon sale was supposed to conclude in 24 hours by July 18 but in order to woo more passengers, Vistara has extended the deadline till midnight of July 19. Vistara is offering upto 50% off on select routes and are offering one-way tickets starting from Rs 1,299, all-inclusive. However, to avail the discounts, customers must book their tickets eight days in advance. The travel period eligible under the offer is from July 25 to October 11.

The lowest fare of Rs 1,299 is available for Guwahati - Bagdogra, Jammu -Srinagar and Kochi - Chennai.

Jet Airways - Jet Airways is offering discounts on both domestic and international flights. Passengers booking domestic flights can avail upto 25% discount, while international flyers can get tickets for 30% off. To avail the offer, customers will have to book flight tickets between July 17 and July 23.

Passengers can commence their travel from July 17.

AirAsia - Like Jet, AirAsia is also offering 30% discount on select routes. Passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Amritsar can avail this discount. Daily direct flights on this route will commence from July 26 and passengers can book tickets for the same on discounted rates till July 22.

Additionally, the site also mentions that AirAsia is offering tickets on sale from Bengaluru to Chandigarh, Srinagar, New Delhi, Jaipur and Bagdogra.