Jet Airways air pressure drop: 13 passengers refused alternate flight, 5 admitted with conductive deafness

After Jet Aiways' Mumbai to Jaipur's mid-air horror, 13 passengers who were among the 166 onboard during the incident refused to fly on an alternate flight arranged by the airline. Additionally, a few passengers have been taken to the hospital for check-up. One passenger has been sent for audiometry tests at Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. The middle-aged passenger had suffered nose and ear bleeding and was taken to the hospital by Jet Airways officials.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, "He has been admitted for audiometry test and the hospital will issue a health statement after some time."

Dr Rajendra Patnekar said that five passengers have been taken to the hospital till now but they don't need to be admitted at this point of time. He said that these passengers are suffering from barotrauma. Dr Patenkar said that most of them will have conductive deafness for a period of time and have been advised not to fly they till fully recover.

The Mumbai-Jaipur flight 9W 697 had 5 crew members on board, along with 166 passengers. The flight crew forgot to select the 'bleed switch' that normalises cabin pressure, leading to nose and ear bleeding of 30 passengers. The plane had to return to the airport half-way.

"During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," an official at Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

A passenger said that there were no warnings or instructions even as the oxygen masks were deployed. "Oxygen masks came out but no one gave us warning or instructions. They announced after 15 minutes that we're landing but didn't even tell where. It was very scary", said the passenger.

"No staff to help...no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask. Passenger safety completely ignored," another passenger tweeted, while another said, "emergency landing at Mumbai. Stranded with no information."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the crew on duty has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation. Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the DGCA to file its report on the case immediately.

