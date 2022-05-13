Jet Airways' proving flights scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17

Jet Airways' proving flights to take place on May 15 and May 17. This is the last step for the airline to obtain the air operator certificate (AOC) from the aviation regulator.

If successful, this could clear the way for an Air Operator Certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Proving flights are similar to commercial flights but with officials of DGCA, executives and flight crew of the carrier concerned on board. On May 5, Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC.

The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

The airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in July-September quarter this year.

DGCA officials said the proving flights of the airline, using its B737 aircraft, are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)