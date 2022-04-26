Jet Airways to start recruitment of qualified candidates soon; check details

Jet Airways has announced that it will soon start the recruitment process for various roles. The company in its tweet mentioned that the applications will be welcomed from all qualified candidates.

"We have been receiving a number of enquiries and CVs for operational roles (including crew, airport staff, engineers, and technicians). We thank you for your interest in Jet Airways. We will start recruitment for these positions soon, in the coming weeks," the airline took to Twitter making this announcement

The company added that for more updates, potential candidates shall follow the official social media handles. "Please watch our social media handles for job postings, recruitment events, and further updates, and follow the instructions for applying as we advertise for open positions," the tweet read.

Are you looking to join us in operational roles? If yes, please read below. #JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/Kv8PuyNkBj — Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 26, 2022

Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways, stated that the operational roles will be clearly announced once the company is done with its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

"The limited operational hiring so far has been for our proving flight and AOC. We will be advertising for operational roles clearly and transparently after AOC. Will be a chance to create history together, by bringing much-loved and much missed Jet Airways back to the skies!," he tweeted.

The limited operational hiring so far has been for our proving flight and AOC. We will be advertising for operational roles clearly and transparently after AOC. Will be a chance to create history together, by bringing much-loved and much missed Jet Airways back to the skies! https://t.co/PVYyOifEDv — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 26, 2022



The company was under a pile of debt in 2019 and became the first airline to enter a reformed insolvency resolution process. The new owners — Dubai-based, Indian-origin businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, the chairman of London-based financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management Ltd. — have pledged to make investments of as much as $120 million for its revival.



Also Read: NASSCOM appoints TCS's Krishnan Ramanujam as chairperson

Also Read: PM Modi participates in 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage