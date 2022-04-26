PM Modi participates in 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He also launched the logo for year- long joint celebrations.

Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Narayana Guru. Apart from the spiritual leaders of Sivagiri Mutt and devotees, Union Ministers, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan were also present on the occasion.

Calling Narayan Guru, a radical thinker and a practical reformer, the Prime Minister said that the Guru Ji always followed the decorum of discussion and always tried to understand the viewpoint of the other and tried to convey his viewpoint collaboratively by working with the other person.

The Prime Minister further said, as Indians, we have only one caste i.e. Indianness. We have only one religion – the dharma of service and duty. We have only one god – Mother India. Shri Narayan Guru’s exhortation of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God’ gives a spiritual dimension to our patriotism, he added. “We all know that no goal of the world is impossible for the united Indians”, he said.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram.

