MHA introduces new guidelines for international arrivals; 7-day paid institutional quarantine compulsory

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released new guidelines for international passengers coming to India will come into effect from August 8. The new guidelines will supersede the one issued by MHA on May 24.
As per the new guidelines, all international arrivals would need to give an undertaking on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.
Here are some of the key highlights of the new guidelines:
Meanwhile, the Centre has given the Hyderabad International Airport a mass fever screening system. This will be used to enhance the efficacy of the screening process.
The aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) had extended the ban on international flights to August 31. The international flight operations have been suspended since March when the government imposed the initial lockdown to curb COVID-19. This ban on flights does not apply to international all-cargo flights.
