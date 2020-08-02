MHA introduces new guidelines for international arrivals; 7-day paid institutional quarantine compulsory

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released new guidelines for international passengers coming to India will come into effect from August 8. The new guidelines will supersede the one issued by MHA on May 24.

As per the new guidelines, all international arrivals would need to give an undertaking on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Here are some of the key highlights of the new guidelines:

All inbound international passengers should submit a self-declaration form on the website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel. They should give an undertaking on the website that they will remain in 14 days quarantine after their flight lands. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of isolation at home with self-monitoring. Travels have an option of avoiding the 14-day quarantine by submitting a negative RT_PCR test report on arrival. During travel, those who had not filled in self-declaration forms on the portal shall fill the same in duplicate in the flight and ship, and a copy of the same will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport/seaport/land port. Alternatively, such travellers may submit a self-declaration form on the online portal at arriving airport/seaport/land port as per the directions of the concerned authorities, if such facility is available. All passengers have also been advised to download Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices. Thermal screening will be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the Health officials present at the airport/seaport/land port.

The notice by the MHA gives full authority to states to develop their own protocol on quarantine and isolations depending upon their own evaluation of the inbound international passenger.

Meanwhile, the Centre has given the Hyderabad International Airport a mass fever screening system. This will be used to enhance the efficacy of the screening process.

The aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) had extended the ban on international flights to August 31. The international flight operations have been suspended since March when the government imposed the initial lockdown to curb COVID-19. This ban on flights does not apply to international all-cargo flights.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Over 54,000 COVID-19 cases in India in single day, tally breaches 17 lakh-mark

Also Read: Indian, Chinese commanders to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today