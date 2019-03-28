Mumbai-Delhi world's third busiest domestic air route: Report

Mumbai-Delhi route remains the 3rd busiest domestic route in the world, as of 2018, with a total operation of 45,188 flights in 6 carriers, as per a report. The world's leading provider of digital flight information, OAG, on Tuesday, released its 'Busiest Routes 2019' report, providing information about 20 of the busiest international and domestic routes for the year 2018.

Although Mumbai-Delhi was the 3rd busiest domestic route in the year 2017, too, however, the flights operated were 47,462 between the financial and political capitals of India, reported The Times of India. The flight operation number has gone down by 4.8% in the year 2018. This is because the demand for domestic air travel in India is slowly going down despite being the world's largest growing aviation market, the daily added.

Indian airlines, recently cancelled a lot of flights due to pilot shortage and financial crunches.

The top 20 busiest domestic routes are located in 13 different countries in every continent except for Europe, the OAG report said.

According to the report, Indonesia is home to the largest domestic routes of the world with 3 busiest domestic airports in its fleet. The busiest domestic route of the world operates between Jeju and Seoul Gimpo. It has nearly 80,000 annual flights operated by seven carriers providing over 200 daily services, as per the report.

The second busiest domestic route is in Australia, operating from Melbourne to Sydney with around 148 flights each day.

Each of the countries- Australia, China, India, Japan and the United States, have two of the busiest domestic routes in the world. In India, the second busiest domestic route is from Bangalore to Delhi, which has been ranked 19th. This route operated 28,716 flights in 2018 in 7 carriers.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: DIAL plans to connect Delhi's IGI Airport terminals, Aerocity with 'air train'

Also read: Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX aircraft after deadly crashes