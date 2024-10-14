Mumbai to Jeddah, Muscat IndiGo flights receive bomb threat after Mumbai-New York Air India flight

IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Jeddah and Muscat received bomb threats on Monday. This comes after an Air India flight, from Mumbai to New York, had to be diverted to Delhi, after it received a bomb threat.

The IndiGo flight was then taken to the isolated bay, to ensure all the necessary security protocol. “IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

Related Articles

IndiGo 6E Mumbai-Muscat 6E1275 is also reported to have received a bomb threat. The spokesperson said that as per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a isolated bay and the security protocols were promptly initiated.

The Air India flight had taken off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2 am, and had subsequently received a bomb threat. It was then stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to ensure that all security protocols were being followed.

“Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal,” an Air India spokesperson had said.