Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight lands in Delhi after married couple fights onboard

A Bangkok-bound Munich flight was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger. Lufthansa flight, LH772, landed in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) at 10:26 am after the pilots informed the ATC about a “situation and possible unruly passenger”.

An argument between a German man and his Thai wife led to the issue on board the Lufthansa flight. The wife had first complained to the pilot about her husband and said that she was being threatened by him. She sought the pilot’s intervention.

The German husband was inebriated, leading to his deboarding form the flight.

“On Wednesday, flight LH772 from Munich to Bangkok had to be diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger on board. The person in question was handed over to the authorities. Safety and security on board for our passengers and crew are our top priority,” said Lufthansa, following which the flight was scheduled to leave for Bangkok.

CISF security personnel, flight crew and other staff talked to the couple in the terminal area after they were disembarked from the flight.

A similar incident had taken place on October 6 aboard an Air India flight. A man was arrested for allegedly using abusive language and passing lewd comments towards the crew members, the Delhi Police had confirmed. A crew member working in the economy class cabin said that the accused started passing lewd comments and abusing others.

He was initially verbally warned by the cabin supervisor before being handed a written warning. The crew had to later restrain him as he continued his unruly behaviour.

