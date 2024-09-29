'Suffered from food poisoning': Cockroach found on omelette served to Journalist in Air India Delhi-New York flight meal

A journalist named Suyesha Savant recently had a very unpleasant experience on an Air India flight from New Delhi to New York. She found a cockroach in her omelette after she and her two-year-old child had almost finished eating.

Suyesha was very upset about this and shared her experience on social media. She tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the civil aviation minister, K Ram Mohan Naidu, to report the incident.

Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the @airindia flight from Delhi to New York. My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result. @DGCAIndia @RamMNK pic.twitter.com/1Eyc3wt3Xw — Suyesha Savant (@suyeshasavant) September 28, 2024

"Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the Air India flight from Delhi to New York. My 2-year-old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result," Sawant wrote. It prompted a response from the airline. "Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly," Air India wrote, and added in a separate post that the matter would be investigated.

In another instance, a journalist named Sarvapriya Sangwan had a bad experience on an Air India flight. She found a stone in the food she was served on the flight AI 215. She was very upset about this and shared photos of the stone on Twitter.

Sarvapriya complained about the airline's negligence and tagged the crew member, Ms. Jadon, to report the incident. She believes that Air India should ensure that the food they serve is free from any foreign objects. Journalist and YouTube head for BBC, Sarvapriya Sangwan, tweeted, "You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India. This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable."