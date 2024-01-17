'Please close the lid and sit on it': What SpiceJet crew told passenger locked inside toilet for entire flight

A passenger on a SpiceJet Mumbai to Bengaluru flight on Tuesday morning was stranded inside the toilet of the plane for nearly an hour due to malfunction of the door lock. At around 02:13 am, the male passenger went to the loo but got trapped inside after the seat belt sign went off after takeoff from Mumbai.

The cabin crew, however, was not able to open the door. After failing to open the toilet door, the cabin crew gave him a note asking him not to panic. The crew asked the passenger to close the commode lid and sit on it till the main door is open. The passenger had to wait until landing in Bengaluru at 03:10 am when technicians were able to open the door.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in few minutes. So please the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, the engineer will come. Do not panic," the note read.

Despite the cabin crew trying its best to help the passenger, the airline apologised for the incident. The airline further said that the passenger will be provided a full refund and was provided assistance throughout the duration of the journey.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger," SpiceJet said in its statement.

"SpiceJet regrets and apologises for the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline further said. Upon arrival at the Bengaluru international airport, the passenger received immediate medical support.