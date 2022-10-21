SpiceJet can operate with full capacity as DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions

Flights regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted the 50 per cent cap restrictions on SpiceJet. The airline can operate with full capacity from the winter schedule that will start from October 30, 2022 till March 25, 2023.

Last month, DGCA had extended restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of departures till October 29, 2022. In July this year, the regulator had imposed similar restrictions on SpiceJet flights that were approved for the summer schedule, following numerous flight safety incidents and a show-cause notice. On Wednesday, the regulator said the restrictions have been extended as a matter of "abundant caution".

According to media reports, DGCA said that SpiceJet shall be under its “enhanced surveillance” in the next eight weeks. Its performance during this time period can help it resume its full operation capacity, the regulator had said.

Over 21,941 flights on domestic routes will be operated every week in the winter schedule. The number of weekly flights is expected to be 1.55% lower than 22,287 flights that operated in the previous winter schedule.

According to a PTI report, in the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports. Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines.



