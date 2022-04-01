SpiceJet hikes salaries of captains by 10%, first officers by over 15% 

After IndiGo, budget carrier SpiceJet has hiked the salary of its pilots by 10 per cent for captains and over 15 per cent for first officers, as per an internal communication. The salary hike for trainers at SpiceJet stands at 20 per cent. This increment in salary shall be effective from March and shall continue on a monthly basis.

It further stated that all the 737 pilots will be qualified on the MAX in the next two to three weeks whereas simulator training (RT and PPC) are up to date without any backlogs.

The company’s plans to prepare captains for LTC and TRI upgrades are “on track”, as per this communication. The mail sent to employees read, “On the compensation and benefits front, you must have received your salary for this month. You will see an increase in all our pilots’ salaries with the minimum increase being 10 per cent for Captains and more than 15 per cent for first officers.”

The carrier said that promising numbers have been reported for passenger occupancy in the last two weeks and that they see it touching pre-COVID levels soon. “The last two weeks have shown promising numbers for passenger occupancy. Our passenger traffic seems to be on a slow and steady rise and if it continues, we should see it touching ‘pre-COVID’ levels very soon.”

Another budget carrier IndiGo hiked the salaries of pilots by 8 per cent given the continuous flight operations ever since full regular international flights resumed after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight per cent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1,” senior vice president of flight operations at IndiGo Ashim Mitra said.

