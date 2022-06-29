Spicejet launches online visa service for effortless international travel

One of India’s leading budget carriers, SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the debut of an online visa service for its international passengers. This would allow passengers flying abroad to apply for visas online, saving them the hassle of going in person or having to wait in line at airports for visa approval, according to the statement released by the company.

According to the details shared by SpiceJet, passengers may conveniently choose from a broad number of visa categories, such as Tourist, Business, and Transit Visas, through the service, which is being provided in cooperation with V2F Technology Private Limited (Visa2Fly). This way, customers may upload the necessary documents from the comfort of their homes by logging on to their official website along with submitting other necessary details.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet said, “The addition of visa service strengthens our product portfolio for international travellers which also includes Forex, Remittances, Holidays, Activities, and Travel Assistance. Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do at SpiceJet, we will continue working to expand the scope of our services and introduce more innovative products and services to enhance our customer’s travel experience.”

Currently available for over twelve international destinations including Thailand, UAE, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and select European countries, SpiceJet plans to add more countries to the list in the coming months.

