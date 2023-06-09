SpiceJet to induct 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

Low-budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Friday said that it will be adding ten Boeing 737 aircraft, including five B737 Max, on lease to its fleet to cater to increasing passenger demand by October.

In the intervening period, the airline is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which will start returning back to service soon, SpiceJet said in a statement.

''We will be inducting 10 B737 aircraft between September-October. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones,'' said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

The airline, which is trying to stay afloat amid several aircraft of its fleet being grounded over payment issues with lessors, said it has already signed a lease agreement for these 10 planes, which will start joining the fleet from September to cater to the rising demand.

''There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend will continue in the latter part of the year as well,'' said Singh.

Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market, he said.

