SpiceJet’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer put in their papers

Two senior SpiceJet executives have reportedly quit amid deepening crisis at budget carrier.

SpiceJet Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia left Ajay Singh-promoted airline, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Earlier also, both Kashyap and Bhatia had quit the carrier and rejoined later.

SpiceJet -- which is grappling with multiple headwinds, including lessor woes -- is in the process of raising funds.

The cash-strapped airline has reportedly delayed salaries for many of its employees. The report of delay comes at a time when the airline is mulling layoffs.

Related Articles

SpiceJet had last week settled a dispute involving Rs 413 crore with aircraft leasing firm Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd, making it the third dispute settlement to be announced by the crisis-hit carrier in less than two weeks. As part of the settlement of the Rs 413-crore dispute, SpiceJet will acquire two airframes. Generally, an airframe is an aircraft without engines. Generally, an airframe is an aircraft without engines.

The airline is acquiring a total of three airframes through the three dispute settlements. The airframes are of Boeing 737 NG planes. "These successful settlements have resulted in total savings of Rs 685 crore for the airline," the statement said.