Travel to multiple destinations on a single ticket: Air India and Japan's All Nippon Airways sign codeshare agreement

In a strategic move to enhance connectivity between India and Japan, Air India, the Tata Group-owned domestic carrier, has signed a codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA), the largest Japanese carrier. The announcement was made on April 23.

Commencing on May 23, the codeshare agreement will allow passengers of both airlines to seamlessly navigate their travel itineraries by combining flights between the two countries under a single ticket.

Delighted to announce our newest codeshare partner, @FlyANA_official. With this, we offer you even more convenient connectivity between India and Japan. If you are a Flying Returns Gold or Platinum member, this also lets you enjoy premium services on both airlines.#AirIndia… pic.twitter.com/5ZAWIjzLdw — Air India (@airindia) April 23, 2024

The codeshare agreement is a common practice in the aviation sector where multiple airlines join forces to market and operate a shared flight under their respective airline codes and flight numbers. This usually saves costs, and both carriers get access to new routes.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising that it will not only boost network connectivity but also provide passengers with seamless travel experiences and a broader choice of flight options between the two nations.

Now, passengers flying on codeshare flights operated by Air India and ANA will be entitled to premium services, including lounge access and priority boarding privileges typically offered to Star Alliance's premium members. Tickets for these jointly operated flights will be available for purchase starting today, i.e. April 23.

As part of the agreement, Air India will affix its 'AI' designator code on ANA flights connecting Tokyo Haneda with Delhi and Tokyo Narita with Mumbai. Conversely, ANA will include its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flights linking Tokyo Narita with Delhi.

Looking ahead, Air India and ANA are exploring opportunities to expand their collaboration on additional routes, as per a statement.