Israel-Iran Conflict: Air India suspends all flights to and from Tel Aviv till April 30

Air India on April 19 announced suspension of all flights from Tel Aviv till the end of this month due to the volatile conditions in the Middle East.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers, who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said in a post on X (formally twitter).

Related Articles

The airline also asked its customers to contact its customer care at 011-69329333/011-69329999 or visit its website http://airindia.com for more information.

In a separate post, the airline also informed about cancellation of flights from Dubai airport following the flood-like situation after heavy downpour.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," it said in a post on X.

Airlines quickly changed flight paths over Iran, diverted to alternate airports or returned planes to their departure points on Friday in response to airspace and airport closures after an Israeli attack on Iran, flight tracking data showed.

Many Western and Asian airlines had already been steering clear of Iran and its airspace before the Israeli attack, which came days after Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel.

Germany's Lufthansa extended a suspension of flights to Tehran until the end of the month, citing ongoing security concerns in the region.

Australia's Qantas Airways said it was rerouting flights between Perth and London on concerns about the Middle East, adding a fuel stop in Singapore as it avoided Iran's airspace.

Taiwan's China Airlines said that it "continues to pay attention to the situation as it develops and plans the most appropriate routes in accordance with the recommendations of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency".

Etihad Airways, which does not fly to Iran, said it "continuously monitors security and airspace updates, safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so.”