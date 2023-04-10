scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Unruly passenger caused physical harm to two crew members: Air India on turning back London-bound flight

Feedback

Air India turns back after take-off: The statement from the airline comes after it was reported that a London-bound flight had to return shortly after take off due to an unruly passenger.

Air India said that it turned around the Delhi-London flight (AI-111), shortly after it took-off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as an unruly passenger who fought with the crew, caused physical harm to two flight crew members. The pilot-in-command then decided to turn back the flight to Delhi. The flight to London Heathrow airport will now take off on Monday afternoon. 

The statement from the airline comes after it was reported that a London-bound flight had to return shortly after take off due to an unruly passenger, who has now been handed over to the Delhi Airport security personnel. 

“Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023 returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,” said an airline spokesperson. 

It further stated: “The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police.”

The Air India spokesperson said that it is providing all possible support to the affected crew members and that the flight has been rescheduled to depart for London this afternoon.

Multiple cases of passenger aggression has been reported in recent months. The infamous case of the drunk man peeing on his co-passenger has eventually landed up in the courts. The woman passenger, who was peed upon, has now sought guidelines on ‘unruly’ and ‘disruptive behaviour’ in airplanes as well as a change in alcohol policy, and has moved the Supreme Court on the same. She also highlighted that the airline and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) failed to treat her as she deserved. 

Published on: Apr 10, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
