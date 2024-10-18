Vistara to retire ‘UK’ code, operate with new code ‘AI 2’ after Air India merger

Vistara will operate with a new code, instead of the current ‘UK’ that’s denoted for its flights, after the merger with Air India. The experience, however, will continue to remain the same for customers, Air India said.

As per the airline, Vistara will now operate with the ‘AI 2’ code. For instance, if the flight is currently numbered ‘UK 955’, the new identification number of the Vistara flight would be ‘AI 2955’.

The airline added that the routes and schedules would remain the same, as well as the in-flight experience, which would continue to offer the same products and services. It will also be serviced by the same crew.

The Air India-Vistara merged entity would connect over 90 domestic and international destinations, and over 800 more destinations through codeshare and interline partners.

The existing members of Club Vistara will be transferred to Air India’s Flying Returns program, which will gradually evolve into an all-new 'Maharaja Club'.

AIR INDIA FLEET

Air India’s widebody fleet has been enhanced with the entry of six A350 aircraft, which are already operational between Delhi and London, and are likely to take off soon between Delhi and New York. The narrowbody fleet will be upgraded with new aircraft, along with Vistara’s catering.

The airline added that 27 narrowbody legacy aircraft will be refurbished and retrofitted by the mid-2025. The upholstery of the aircraft will be reworked with the new brand livery.