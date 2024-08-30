Vistara's last flight will be on November 11. If you are planning bookings, here's what you need to know

Vistara will take its final flight on November 11, marking the end of its independent operations as it merges with Air India.

Starting September 3, 2024, customers will no longer be able to book Vistara flights for travel on or after November 12, 2024. From that point, all Vistara aircraft will operate under the Air India brand, and bookings for these routes will be redirected to Air India’s website.

Until November 11, Vistara will continue its usual operations, ensuring a smooth transition for its passengers.

Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, expressed gratitude to customers for their support over the past decade, emphasizing that the merger with Air India is aimed at offering a broader fleet and network while enhancing the overall travel experience.

He assured that both airlines are committed to a seamless transition, with regular updates provided through their websites and social media channels. Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative efforts between Air India and Vistara teams to integrate operations, staff, and customer services as efficiently as possible.

The merger, first announced in November 2022, represents a strategic move to create a dominant full-service airline in both domestic and international markets. Singapore Airlines, which owns a 49% stake in Vistara, received Indian government approval for foreign direct investment, clearing a major hurdle in the merger process.

Following the completion of the merger by the end of 2024, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the combined Air India group, backed by a $250-million investment and a commitment to further investment post-merger.