World Cup 2023: Delhi-Ahmedabad airfare jumps upto Rs 24,000 ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in October

Airfares to Ahmedabad, the host city of upcoming India vs Pakistan World Cup match in October this year, are going up drastically. A one-way direct economy class flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad costs between Rs 9,011 and over Rs 24,000. The one-way direct economy class flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad costs between Rs 10,517 and Rs 24,189, as per Make MyTrip and ixigo.

Rates on several flight booking websites have risen on the back of unprecedented demand, leading to a sharp surge in flight ticket prices for October 15.

Upcoming India vs Pakistan match will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. EaseMyTrip CEO and co-founder Nishant Pitti told Hindustan Times: “The demand for flight tickets and searches on our website reached an all-time high. The majority of people keen to attend the match have already started booking the tickets in advance."

It is not only airfares that are skyrocketing as hotel room rates have also increased around ten times in Ahmedabad. Some luxury hotels are charging close to Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh per night while many are already sold out for the day. Rooms are not available for October 15 at ITC Narmada, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt, and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad.

Room rent in luxury hotels stands at Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 in the city on normal days. President of the Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association (HRA) Narendra Somani said rates were mostly hiked by hotels in accordance with the demand mostly from non-resident Indians (NRIs) and upper-middle-class cricket fans living in other cities.

HRA spokesperson Abhijeet Deshmukh told PTI: “If the hoteliers think that the demand is very high for a particular period, they will try to make some revenue because they are assured that rooms will be full despite higher rate. Once the demand drops, the room rentals will also come down."

