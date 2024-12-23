Are banks open or closed on Dec 24, 2024, for Christmas Eve? Check bank holidays till Dec 31

Bank holidays in December: While December 25 is a bank holiday across the country on account of Christmas, December 24 is also a bank holiday in a couple of states. In fact, there are as many as four bank holidays, excluding the weekend in some states.

If you are planning to visit the bank in the coming few remaining days of the year, do keep in mind the listed holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India, Christmas is a bank holiday in every state and union territory.

Related Articles

Here are the bank holidays in December till 31st:

December 24: The day before Christmas is a holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Shillong (Meghalaya). December 24 is a bank holiday in these states on account of Christmas Eve.

December 25: Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shillong (Meghalaya), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) have banks closed on account of Christmas.

December 26: Banks are closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Shillong (Meghalaya) on account of Christmas celebrations in these states.

December 27: Kohima (Nagaland) banks are closed on account of Christmas celebrations.

December 30: Banks in Shillong (Meghalaya) will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31: Banks will be closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), and Gangtok (Sikkim) on account of New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays – and fifth Saturday if applicable – of the month. The last Saturday of 2024 is a fourth Saturday, meaning banks will be closed across the country on December 28.