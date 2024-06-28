Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 29? Check details

Every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a full list of bank holidays. On a regular basis, the banks are open on first and third Saturdays and are closed on second and fourth Saturdays. The month of June will see the fifth Saturday. As per RBI rules, banks will be open for business on the fifth Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Only in Kohima in Nagaland, June 29 will be observed as a bank holiday. Banks will be closed due to poll day for Municipal & Town Council Elections in the state of Nagaland.

Online banking available

It is to be noted that the availability of online banking services on a national scale remains constant even in the event of private or public sector bank closures. It is crucial for individuals to develop a keen awareness of the designated bank holidays, noting the exact dates, to effectively schedule their visits to local branches.

The RBI has designated bank holidays: holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and holidays for banks to finalize their accounts. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.