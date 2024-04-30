Bank holiday on May 1: Will banks be closed tomorrow? Check city-wise list here

Bank holiday on May 1: Banks in several states will be closed on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day celebrated in honour of the formation of Maharashtra state in India. Maharashtra Day marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state was officially formed after reorganising states on linguistic lines.

In some states, the banks are closed for May Day. May 1 is observed as Labour Day to honour the contributions of workers and the labour movement. The day is celebrated to recognise workers' rights and achievements and highlight the ongoing struggles for fair wages, better working conditions, and social justice.

In many countries, including India, banks are closed on May 1, for Labour Day or International Workers' Day. Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar will remain closed tomorrow.

Banks in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Belapur will be closed for Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day), as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Labour Day is celebrated in India under different names in different states. In Hindi, it's known as Kamgar Din; in Kannada it is known as Karmikara Dinacharane; in Telugu it is Karmika Dinotsavam; in Marathi it is Kamgar Divas; in Tamil it called Uzhaipalar Dhinam; in Malayalam it is known as Thozhilaali Dinam, and in Bengali it is famously known as Shromik Dibosh.