Bank holiday today? Check out which cities have banks closed on Akshaya Tritiya 2024

India is celebrating the auspicious Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, today. This day is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity and is considered highly auspicious for purchasing gold. In observance of this festival, both private and public sector banks will remain closed, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024.

However, it's important to note that while banks will be closed in some cities, they will remain open in others. For instance, on Akshaya Tritiya, banks will operate as usual in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, but will be closed in Bengaluru.

Additionally, banks will also remain open in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kohima, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the month of May, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days, which includes national and regional holidays, Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.

Looking ahead, other bank holidays in May include May 12 (Sunday), May 18 (Sunday), and May 25 (Fourth Saturday).

Additionally, on May 23, banks will remain closed in observance of Buddha Purnima. May 26 will also be a Sunday, marking the end of the month with another non-working day for banks.