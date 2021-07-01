Bank holidays 2021: Here's list of days when banks will remain closed

There are 15 state-specific bank holidays in July. Out of 15, nine bank holidays are on account of different festivals
All these holidays are state-specific, apart from Saturdays and Sundays. All banks across Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed on July 12 on account of Kang/Rath Yatra. Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on July 13, July 14 and July 19 on account of Bhanu Jayanti, Drukpa Tshechi and Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu respectively.
In Srinagar and Jammu, customers will have to avoid visiting banks on both July 20 and July 21 on account of Bakri Id. Banks will remain closed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on July 20 due to Bakri Id, as per the RBI's calendar.
Banks will remain closed in all states barring Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on July 21 due to Bakri Id. In Agartala, banks will remain closed on July 31 due to Ker Puja.
Here's a list of bank holidays in July 2021
Weekly off (first Sunday)-July 4
Weekly off (second Saturday)-July 10
Weekly off (second Sunday)-July 11
Kang/Rath Yatra-July 12
Bhanu Jayanti-July 13
Drukpa Tshechi-July 14
Harela-July 16
U Tirot Sing Day/ Kharchi Puja-July 17
Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu-July 19
Bakrid-July 20
Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha/Eid-Ul-Adha)-July 21
Weekly off (fourth Saturday)-July 24
Weekly off (fourth Sunday)-July 25
Ker Puja-July 31
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
