Bank holidays 2021: Here's list of days when banks will remain closed

There are 15 state-specific bank holidays in July. Out of 15, nine bank holidays are on account of different festivals

All these holidays are state-specific, apart from Saturdays and Sundays. All banks across Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed on July 12 on account of Kang/Rath Yatra. Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on July 13, July 14 and July 19 on account of Bhanu Jayanti, Drukpa Tshechi and Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu respectively.

In Srinagar and Jammu, customers will have to avoid visiting banks on both July 20 and July 21 on account of Bakri Id. Banks will remain closed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on July 20 due to Bakri Id, as per the RBI's calendar.

Banks will remain closed in all states barring Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on July 21 due to Bakri Id. In Agartala, banks will remain closed on July 31 due to Ker Puja.

Here's a list of bank holidays in July 2021

Weekly off (first Sunday)-July 4

Weekly off (second Saturday)-July 10

Weekly off (second Sunday)-July 11

Kang/Rath Yatra-July 12

Bhanu Jayanti-July 13

Drukpa Tshechi-July 14

Harela-July 16

U Tirot Sing Day/ Kharchi Puja-July 17

Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu-July 19

Bakrid-July 20

Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha/Eid-Ul-Adha)-July 21

Weekly off (fourth Saturday)-July 24

Weekly off (fourth Sunday)-July 25

Ker Puja-July 31

