Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks to remain shut for 14 days; check out full list here

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks in India will remain shut for 14 days, including weekends, in August 2023. The month of August will witness a number of festivals and special occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, First Onam, Thiruvonam and more.

People planning to visit the bank for some urgent work are advised to be mindful of the listed holidays. And even though private and public sector banks will be closed for 14 days in August, internet banking services will be available throughout the country on all days.

The Rs 2,000 denomination notes can be exchanged till September 30, 2023, as per the RBI guidelines, so people planning to visit the bank for this purpose can check the holiday list below to plan their visit adequately.

Here is the list of bank holidays for August 2023:

August 6: First Sunday of the month

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok on account of Tendong Lho Rum Faat)

August 12: Second Saturday of the month

August 13: Second Sunday of the month

August 15: Independence Day (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)

August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur to celebrate Parsi New Year)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)

August 20: Third Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month

August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate First Onam)

August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate Thiruvonam.0

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar on account of Raksha Bandhan)

August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol)

