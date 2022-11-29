Bank holidays in December 2022: Full list of days when banks will be shut

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in December this year. The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Since most of these festivals are regional, only the banks situated in the state will remain shut amid the festive activities in the region. According to the Reserve Bank of India, all these holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The bank holidays can be divided into three different categories - state-wise holidays, religious holidays and festivals.

List of the bank holidays in December:

3 December: Feast of St. Francis Xavier

4 December: Sunday

5 December: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022

10 December: Second Saturday

11 December: Sunday

12 December: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

18 December: Sunday

19 December: Goa Liberation Day

24 December: Christmas Festival

24 December: Fourth Saturday

25 December: Sunday/Weekend

26 December: Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong 26

29 December: Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 29

30 December: U Kiang Nangbah 30

31 December: New Year’s Eve

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI. The holidays will come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The online and net banking services will remain functional. Hence, if you are planning to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work, the holiday calendar will be of your use.



