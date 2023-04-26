scorecardresearch
NEWS

Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks to remain shut for 11 days including weekends. Check list 

Bank holidays in May: Banks will be shut in India for 11 days including all four Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays in May 2023. May 2023 has holidays like Maharashtra Day/May Day, Buddha Purnima, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, and Maharana Pratap Jayanti. 

Customers are advised to plan their bank work in advance since bank holidays are not applied universally across states and union territories as certain holidays are marked as national public holidays whereas others are state-specific. 

Bank holidays in 2023

Banks will remain shut in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Goa on May 1. Banks will be closed in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Mizoram, and Himachal Pradesh on May 5 due to Buddha Purnima. Banks will also remain closed in select states on May 9, May 16, and May 22. 

May bank holidays list 

Date Occassion States
May 1 Maharashtra Day/May Day Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Goa
May 5 Buddha Purnima New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Mizoram, and Himachal Pradesh
May 7 Sunday All over India
May 9 Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary West Bengal
May 13 Second Saturday All over India
May 14 Sunday All over India
May 16 State Day Sikkim
May 21 Sunday All over India
May 22 Maharana Pratap Jayanti Shimla
May 27 Fourth Saturday All over India
May 28 Sunday All over India

RBI bank holidays 

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays under three categories-- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. 

Published on: Apr 26, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
