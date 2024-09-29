Bank holidays in October 2024: Banks will be shut for 15 days this month, check out full state-wise list

Bank holidays in October: The month will see a series of holidays across India, marked by both festivals and national events. Along with the excitement of the festive season, the month includes two Saturdays and four Sundays, providing additional days off for many.

Bank holidays in India vary by state, so it's important to check with your local branch for their specific holiday schedule.

Here's a breakdown of the key holidays in October 2024:

- October 1: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed due to the General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly.

- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is observed nationwide, alongside Mahalaya Amavasye in some regions, making this a national holiday.

- October 3: In Jaipur, Navratri celebrations will keep banks closed for the day.

Following this, the month continues with weekend closures:

- October 5: Sunday.

The festive closures begin in earnest with Durga Puja:

- October 10: Banks in Agartala, Guwahati, Kohima, and Kolkata will be closed for Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami).

- October 11: On Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami), banks in multiple cities including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, and Ranchi will be shut.

- October 12: This day marks the second Saturday of the month and also sees closures for Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi) in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

- October 13: Sunday.

The festive atmosphere continues with:

- October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) will see banks closed in Gangtok.

- October 16: Lakshmi Pooja will affect banking operations in Agartala and Kolkata.

- October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kati Bihu will see closures in Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shimla.

Another weekend follows:

- October 20: Sunday.

Further closures include:

- October 26: The second Saturday coincides with Accession Day, closing banks in Jammu and Srinagar.

- October 27: Sunday.

Finally, the month culminates with Diwali:

- October 31: Diwali (Deepavali) will be observed across major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and New Delhi. Alongside this, Kali Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday will be observed, impacting banking operations nationwide.

Despite these closures, banks continue to provide essential services through their online platforms and mobile apps, ensuring that customers can manage their finances without interruption. ATMs will remain operational for cash withdrawals throughout the month.